Cardinals fall to Cubs 3-2 with Contreras's fingerprints all over

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler dives after a double by Milwaukee Brewers' Hernan Perez in the third inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Fowler left the game after the inning with an injured shoulder.

