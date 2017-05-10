Butler takes on rival Cards in Cubs d...

Butler takes on rival Cards in Cubs debut

22 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Cubs

The Cubs can look forward to better weather as they leave Colorado and prepare for a three-game series with their National League Central rivals, the Cardinals. The two teams opened the season against each other, with the Cubs taking two of three, and the follow-up series, which starts Friday night, could well decide who takes the lead in the tight division.

