Butler takes on rival Cards in Cubs debut
The Cubs can look forward to better weather as they leave Colorado and prepare for a three-game series with their National League Central rivals, the Cardinals. The two teams opened the season against each other, with the Cubs taking two of three, and the follow-up series, which starts Friday night, could well decide who takes the lead in the tight division.
