Bryant's blasts, big bats lead Cubs past Crew

Kris Bryant hit two of the Cubs' four home runs in a 13-6 rout of the Brewers on Sunday at Wrigley Field, making it clear the defending World Series champions do not intend to let upstart Milwaukee run away with the National League Central. Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo also homered, and Willson Contreras collected three hits and three RBIs as the Cubs scored in every inning but the second to back Jake Arrieta for a split of the rain-shortened series.

