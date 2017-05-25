Bryant, Heyward, Zobrist homer as Cub...

Bryant, Heyward, Zobrist homer as Cubs beat Giants 5-1

16 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist hit solo homers, and the Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Thursday for their third straight win. Zobrist added two singles as Chicago took three of four games from the Giants and finished a 7-2 homestand.

Chicago, IL

