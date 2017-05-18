Bruno's sac fly leads Iowa to 6-5 win over Las Vegas

Stephen Bruno hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, driving in Victor Caratini with the go-ahead run, as the Iowa Cubs beat the Las Vegas 51s 6-5 on Thursday. The sacrifice fly capped a four-run inning for the Cubs that started when Ozzie Martinez hit a single, scoring John Andreoli to cut the Las Vegas lead to 5-3.

