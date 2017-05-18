Bruno's sac fly leads Iowa to 6-5 win...

Bruno's sac fly leads Iowa to 6-5 win over Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Stephen Bruno hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, driving in Victor Caratini with the go-ahead run, as the Iowa Cubs beat the Las Vegas 51s 6-5 on Thursday. The sacrifice fly capped a four-run inning for the Cubs that started when Ozzie Martinez hit a single, scoring John Andreoli to cut the Las Vegas lead to 5-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,141,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC