Brewers, Cubs rained out at Wrigley Field, makeup on July 6

A tarp covers the field during a rain delay in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, May, 19, 2017, in Chicago. A tarp covers the field during a rain delay in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, May, 19, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.