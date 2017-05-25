baseballCub-hating at its core: How sly scheme tried to bring down 1907 Cubs - " Chicago Sun-Times
Let me remind partly sated but ever-desirous Cubs nuts here: Not everybody loves your marching Cubs Nation. The Yankees, Red Sox, Cardinals and Dodgers come to mind quickly as franchises that might not be thrilled with all the North Side noise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Sun-Times.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC