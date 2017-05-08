Baseball Capsules

Starlin Castro drove in Aaron Hicks with a fielder's choice in the 18th inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 early Monday morning in the majors' longest interleague game ever by innings. The teams combined for a major league-record 48 strikeouts in baseball's longest game of the season by innings, wrapping up in a tidy 6 hours, 5 minutes.

