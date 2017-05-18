Bandy leads surging Brewers to 6-3 victory over Cubs

Jett Bandy and Domingo Santana hit two-run singles, helping the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-3 rain-interrupted victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. On an afternoon with a 46-degree temperature and 37 wind-chill at the start, Bandy walked and scored on Orlando Arcia's bases-loaded infield single for a 4-3 lead in the fifth.

