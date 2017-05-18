Baez hits grand slam, Bryant homers a...

Baez hits grand slam, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Reds 9-5

" The Cubs are starting to show the pop that helped propel them to their first championship in 108 years. Javier Baez hit a grand slam, Kris Bryant homered and the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

