Arrieta's troubling homer trend conti...

Arrieta's troubling homer trend continues

Saturday May 27

The Cubs' Jake Arrieta didn't pitch badly Friday night against the Dodgers, and he definitely showed he can field his position. Arrieta served up five hits, including a solo homer by Chase Utley in the third and a two-run shot to straightaway center by Adrian Gonzalez in the sixth in the to the Dodgers.

Chicago Cubs

Chicago, IL

