Are the Chicago Cubs really worth $2....

Are the Chicago Cubs really worth $2.5 billion? Some back-of-the-napkin math says so

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

The defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs are just two games over .500 in this still-early 2017 season, far from the start that the formerly lovable losers had at this point in their historic run last year. Their middling record simply means that assessing the Cubs' "value" right now depends largely on who you ask.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC