109-year-old Wisconsin woman enjoys bingo, Chicago Cubs
Besides last year's win, Hazel Schuth was alive the last time the Cubs won a World Series in 1908. WISN-TV says Schuth was born in in Chicago in 1907, later moved to Lake Geneva and eventually to Golden Years senior care facility in Walworth where she enjoys bingo, participates in prayer services and is always on time for 5 o'clock supper.
