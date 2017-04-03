Wrigley renovations match on-field product
Almost six years have passed since Tom Ricketts and his president of business operations, Crane Kenney, sat in seats atop the Green Monster at Fenway Park to watch the Cubs drop the opening game of an Interleague series. They were there on a scouting mission, taking in all the ways that the Red Sox have improved their crown-jewel stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|18 hr
|StickyPhartsx
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC