Stuck out! Ball clings to Molina, Cubs rally past Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stands with his hands on his hips as a ball is somehow stuck to his chest protector during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in St. Louis. The ball was stuck to Molina's chest protector on a dropped third strike allowing the Cubs' Matt Szczur to reach first base when Molina couldn't find the ball.
