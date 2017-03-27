See Eddie Vedder Sing for Chicago Cubs in New Baseball Ad
Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder makes an appearance as a jingle writer in a new ad for the Bryzzo Souvenir Company and the upcoming baseball season. Diehard Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder makes an appearance as a jingle writer in a new ad for the Bryzzo Souvenir Company and the upcoming baseball season.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
