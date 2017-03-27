See Eddie Vedder Sing for Chicago Cub...

See Eddie Vedder Sing for Chicago Cubs in New Baseball Ad

21 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder makes an appearance as a jingle writer in a new ad for the Bryzzo Souvenir Company and the upcoming baseball season. Diehard Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder makes an appearance as a jingle writer in a new ad for the Bryzzo Souvenir Company and the upcoming baseball season.

Chicago, IL

