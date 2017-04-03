Schwarber, Zobrist homer in Cubs' 7-4 win over Brewers

Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist hit home runs and Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs took the weekend series from the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-4 victory Sunday. Chicago scored four runs in the top of the first off Brewers starter Zach Davies on a two-run double by Addison Russell and a two-run triple from Jason Heyward.

