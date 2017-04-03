Schwarber, Zobrist homer in Cubs' 7-4 win over Brewers
Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist hit home runs and Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs took the weekend series from the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-4 victory Sunday. Chicago scored four runs in the top of the first off Brewers starter Zach Davies on a two-run double by Addison Russell and a two-run triple from Jason Heyward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Sun
|StickyPhartsx
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC