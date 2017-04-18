Schwarber, Cubs rally past Brewers to snap 4-game skid new

Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero each hit a two-run homer, Albert Almora Jr. and Jon Jay added run-scoring hits in a four-run sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs rallied from five down in a 9-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Brewers slugger Eric Thames had two doubles and three hits but ended his franchise record-tying homer streak at five games.

