Schebler, bats back Arroyo in win over Cubs
It's been a rough first few weeks of the season for Reds right fielder Scott Schebler . But pitcher Bronson Arroyo was fortunate to have Schebler's contributions supporting his strong start in a 7-5 victory over the Cubs as Cincinnati salvaged one game from its three-game series at Great American Ball Park on Sunday.
