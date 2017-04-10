Rizzo and Cubs raise banner, beat Dodgers 3-2 in home opener

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game on a home opening day, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game on a home opening day, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.