Ring ceremony brings out the kids in the Cubs
One of the men most responsible for Wednesday night's World Series ring ceremony was standing near the Dodgers ' dugout an hour before the big event. If Andrew Friedman didn't leave the Rays for the Dodgers in October 2014, Cubs manager Joe Maddon wouldn't have been able to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, the one Maddon didn't know about until his agent informed him during a trip in his RV to Jellystone Park.
