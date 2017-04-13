Replay erases zany catch by Cubs' Kyle Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber 's eventful day Thursday included an RBI single off left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu in the fifth inning as the Cubs hold a 4-0 lead against the Dodgers . But the Cubs' left fielder had a spectacular catch taken away from him in the top of the third inning thanks to replay.
