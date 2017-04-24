Red Sox plagued by defensive woes; nine errors errors in the last seven games
In the last seven games, Boston has committed nine errors, including four alone on Saturday in a 7-4 loss to the Cubs. With 15 errors in 23 games, the Red Sox have the second-most errors in the American League behind Oakland's 21. Gold Glove first baseman Mitch Moreland has never had more than five miscues in one season, but already has three through the first month.
