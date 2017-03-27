Play Ball! Opening Day in Majors, Cubs Begin Title Defense
The Cubs will look to get their season off to a good start when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday night. For the first time in the television era, the Chicago Cubs will open up a season as World Series champions when they play the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC