Play Ball: It's MLB Opening Day

Randal Grichuk capped his three-RBI night by lining an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Cardinals a 4-3 thriller against the Cubs in St. Louis. Grichuk also belted a two-run homer that put the Redbirds ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the eighth, but Chicago prolonged the game on a three-run blast by Willson Contreras off Seung Hwan Oh in the top of the ninth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.