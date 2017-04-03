Play Ball: It's MLB Opening Day
Randal Grichuk capped his three-RBI night by lining an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Cardinals a 4-3 thriller against the Cubs in St. Louis. Grichuk also belted a two-run homer that put the Redbirds ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the eighth, but Chicago prolonged the game on a three-run blast by Willson Contreras off Seung Hwan Oh in the top of the ninth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC