Pirates beat Cubs 6-5 as Ngoepe becomes first African in MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gift Ngoepe, a native of South Africa, and the first baseball player from the continent of Africa to play in the Major Leagues, second from right, celebrates with first base coach Kimera Bartee after getting a single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester in his first Major League at-bat in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC