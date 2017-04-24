Pirates beat Cubs 6-5 as Ngoepe becomes first African in MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates' Gift Ngoepe, a native of South Africa, and the first baseball player from the continent of Africa to play in the Major Leagues, second from right, celebrates with first base coach Kimera Bartee after getting a single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester in his first Major League at-bat in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

