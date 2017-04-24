Pirates beat Cubs 6-5 as Ngoepe becom...

Pirates beat Cubs 6-5 as Ngoepe becomes first African in MLB

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Pittsburgh Pirates' Gift Ngoepe, a native of South Africa, and the first baseball player from the continent of Africa to play in the Major Leagues, second from right, celebrates with first base coach Kimera Bartee after getting a single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester in his first Major League at-bat in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar 30 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC