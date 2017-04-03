Pedelty Box: How fun is it to have Cubs baseball back?

If those of you who aren't Cubs fans will indulge me for just a second, I'd like to ask those of you who are fans a question I first asked some five months ago in this very space some November day: The Cubs lost Sunday night, sure, and for most of the game struggled mightily against an ace-worthy effort from Carlos Martinez, but even in a game that was an exercise in the present not living up to our memories of the glorious recent past, how freaking great was it to have baseball back? I had a handful of people over to watch the game Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.