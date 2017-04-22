North Side playing field gets $80K renovation with help from Cubs charities
Mather High School's field had been worn over time and any amount of rain made the playing surface unplayable. The money came from Chicago Cubs Charities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|1 hr
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC