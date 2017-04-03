Nation-Now 39 mins ago 9:12 a.m.Steph...

Nation-Now 39 mins ago 9:12 a.m.Stephen Piscotty shaken, but cleared to return to Cardinals lineup

Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Stephen Piscotty is checked out by trainers and manager Mike Matheny after he was hit in the head by the throw home. Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty was a little shaken, but perfectly fine Wednesday when he arrived at Busch Stadium, and is cleared to play in Thursday's makeup game against the Chicago Cubs.

