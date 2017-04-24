MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Jason Heyward heating up for Cubs
Jason Heyward went deep for the third time in four games Monday. That, plus more in our daily MLB recap With the start of the new workweek comes a relatively light MLB slate.
