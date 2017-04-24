MLB Capsules
Addison Russell set a career high with four hits, Jason Heyward homered for the third time in four games and drove in four runs as the Chicago Cubs jumped on the Pittsburgh Pirates early in a 14-3 victory on Monday night. Ben Zobrist added three RBIs for Chicago as the defending World Series champions won for the fifth time in six games.
