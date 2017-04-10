Mila Kunis throws the first pitch at Chicago Cubs game
So the 33-year-old star was over the moon when she got to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Saturday game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The That 70's Show starlet was a perfect sport on the field, donning loose khaki slacks and an unbuttoned Cubbies jersey for her big throw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 11
|BravePhart
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC