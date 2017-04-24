Maddon preaches patience with Baez
Javier Baez was uncharacteristically out of position and missed a grounder on Friday night, and he also hasn't been as consistent at the plate, but Joe Maddon isn't worried. He's quick to point out Baez is young, as are the majority of the Cubs' hitters, and they will go through phases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC