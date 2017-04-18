Maddon changes Cubs' rotation
The Cubs tweaked the rotation for their upcoming series against the Reds, which means Jake Arrieta won't pitch at Great American Ball Park on the anniversary of his second no-hitter, and Jon Lester won't face the Red Sox in Boston. When the season began, Arrieta followed Lester, but the two were flipped after an off-day, April 6. Now, Lester will open the Cubs' series on Friday against the Reds, which will set him up to face the Pirates.
