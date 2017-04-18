Leading Off: Mets banged up already, ...

Leading Off: Mets banged up already, Cubs unis a big sell

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The ailing Mets continue a series against NL East rival Washington while dealing with a wave of injuries. Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night, and first baseman Lucas Duda and infielder Wilmer Flores were placed on the disabled list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 11 BravePhart 2
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar 30 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,478,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC