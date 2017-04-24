Leading Off: Cubs, Red Sox show off t...

Leading Off: Cubs, Red Sox show off trophies at Fenway Park

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The curse-breaking World Series trophies that the Red Sox won in 2004 and the Cubs earned last year will both be on display at Fenway Park when Boston hosts Chicago in the nationally televised night matchup. Fans can pose for pictures with both pieces of hardware, with a suggested donation of $20 that will go to each team's charities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar 30 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC