Leading Off: Bruising Nats host battered Mets, Cubs-Red Sox

Trea Turner and the Nationals clubbed their way through Coors Field this week, scoring 11 or more runs in three straight games for the first time since they were the Montreal Expos in 1986. Turner had a huge four-game series in Colorado, getting seven extra-base hits, driving in 11 runs and scoring 10. Max Scherzer and Washington now host the Mets - New York, which has lost six in a row, might find out how long slugger Yoenis Cespedes will be out with an injured hamstring.

