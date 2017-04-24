Leading Off: Bruising Nats host battered Mets, Cubs-Red Sox
Trea Turner and the Nationals clubbed their way through Coors Field this week, scoring 11 or more runs in three straight games for the first time since they were the Montreal Expos in 1986. Turner had a huge four-game series in Colorado, getting seven extra-base hits, driving in 11 runs and scoring 10. Max Scherzer and Washington now host the Mets - New York, which has lost six in a row, might find out how long slugger Yoenis Cespedes will be out with an injured hamstring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC