Leading Off: Banner day at Wrigley Field; Verlander vs Sale
In a home opener unlike any other at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs will raise a banner as defending World Series champions for the first time since they moved into the venerable ballpark more than a century ago. "Oh, it'll be crazy," young slugger Kyle Schwarber said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|2 hr
|Must phartze
|4
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC