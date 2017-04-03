Kris Bryant
OK, Kris Bryant isn't perfect. How do we know? The reigning National League Most Valuable Player Award winner told Cubs manager Joe Maddon that he made a mistake on the basepaths when he was thrown out at home plate in the eighth inning against the Brewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|8 hr
|StickyPhartsx
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC