Homers by Mancini, Schoop carry Orioles past Red Sox 4-2

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado left celebrates his solo home run with teammate Chris Davis in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Baltimore Friday The pitch almost hit Machado in the head - and actually hit his bat behind him, resulting in a foul ball - and Pedroia seemed none too happy at the initiative Barnes, who immediately was ejected, had taken. "That's on them", Machado said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.