Heyward: No preference for placement in OF
Jason Heyward won his fourth Gold Glove Award last year as the top defensive right fielder in the National League. This season, he's started seven games in center and on Tuesday, made his 11th start in right field for the Cubs.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
