Happ hits grand slam, leads Iowa over Col. Springs

Ian Happ hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 9-7 win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Thursday. The grand slam by Happ scored Taylor Davis, Ozzie Martinez, and Todd Glaesmann to give the Cubs a 5-3 lead.

Chicago, IL

