Hammel, Soler and Wood receive WS rings

Read more: Chicago Cubs

Jason Hammel , Jorge Soler and Travis Wood took a one-day break from the Royals to receive the World Series rings they won last year with the Cubs during a pregame ceremony Monday night at Wrigley Field. The trio, who wore Cubs jerseys with gold lettering, received the rings from president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, general manager Jed Hoyer and manager Joe Maddon.

