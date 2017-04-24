Giants' Madison Bumgarner to talk about his dirt bike accident, injuries
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner reacts after Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta hit a three-run home run in the second inning of Game 3 of the National League Division Series at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will address the media on Monday at 4:50 p.m. at AT&T Park to discuss the injuries he suffered in a dirt bike accident last week and his outlook for a recovery.
