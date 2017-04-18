Franklin Gutierrez bides his time while Dodgersa southpaw struggles continue
The Colorado Rockies shuffled their rotation so two left-handed pitchers, Kyle Freeland and Tyler Anderson, would start this week against the Dodgers. The Cubs lined up their lefties when the Dodgers visited Chicago last week, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 11
|BravePhart
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC