Florence Freedom celebrate Kyle Schwarber's success with bobblehead
Florence Freedom celebrate Kyle Schwarber's success with bobblehead Kyle Schwarber never played for the Florence Freedom, but the team is donating to his high school. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2onL8Ny Kyle Schwarber, the former Middletown High School standout who now plays for the Chicago Cubs and helped the team to its first World Series title in 108 years , never played for the Florence Freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|17 hr
|DoPhart
|6
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Tue
|BravePhart
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC