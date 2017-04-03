Eddie Vedder Records 'Bryzzo' Jingle for Chicago Cubs-Themed MLB Spot
Eddie Vedder 's love for the Cubs knows no bounds! The Pearl Jam rocker was one of the most prominent celebrity Cub fans during their World Series run last year, and he's continued his friendship with some of the Cubs players by appearing in a new Major League Baseball spot featuring the Cubs that's a sequel to a spot that appeared last year. The initial spot featured sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant staring up a souvenir company based around the home runs that they hit during the year, and as fans saw last season, business was booming.
