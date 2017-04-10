Cubs' Series-Clinching Base Draws Big Bids
One of the first major relics from the team's first World Series championship since 1908 is on the auction block. First base from the 9th and 10th innings of Game 7-the one Anthony Rizzo's foot touched as the Cubs clinched-is generating a big buzz through MLB Auctions.
