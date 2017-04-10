Cubs relish homecoming, Wrigley environs

Cubs relish homecoming, Wrigley environs

Some of the Cubs players made a point to drive down Clark Street to Wrigley Field on Monday to see what the new plaza area looked like. The Park at Wrigley earlier on Monday, and it will provide a gathering place for fans as well as be a site for concerts, farmers markets and other events.

