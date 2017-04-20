Cubs' Kyle Schwarber looks forward to...

Cubs' Kyle Schwarber looks forward to homecoming of sorts this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Kyle Schwarber 's return to Great American Ballpark this weekend will be special after he missed nearly all of last year while recovering from left knee surgery. Schwarber enjoyed one of his greatest games of his young career against the Reds in Cincinnati on July 21, 2015, when he went 4-for-7 with a game-tying home run in the ninth inning and a game-winning homer in the 13th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 11 BravePhart 2
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar 30 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,451,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC