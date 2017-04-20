Cubs' Kyle Schwarber looks forward to homecoming of sorts this weekend

Kyle Schwarber 's return to Great American Ballpark this weekend will be special after he missed nearly all of last year while recovering from left knee surgery. Schwarber enjoyed one of his greatest games of his young career against the Reds in Cincinnati on July 21, 2015, when he went 4-for-7 with a game-tying home run in the ninth inning and a game-winning homer in the 13th.

